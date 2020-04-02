France to Play Active Role in New EU Naval Mission to Enforce Libya Arms Ban

France will play an active role in the new EU naval operation to stop arms shipments to Libya in breach of the UN ban, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) France will play an active role in the new EU naval operation to stop arms shipments to Libya in breach of the UN ban, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"France is going to actively contribute to this new operation which will promote de-escalation," the spokesperson said at a news conference.

The European Commission announced the launch of the Rome-based military operation, Irini, on Tuesday. It will use aerial, satellite and maritime assets to track and inspect ships suspected of carrying weapons to the war-torn North African country.

The French ministry said the decision proved that EU nations were determined to work together to bolster regional security, and urged rival Libyan factions to put aside their differences and cease fire in light of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.