UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Play Active Role In New EU Naval Mission To Enforce Libya Arms Ban

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:02 AM

France to Play Active Role in New EU Naval Mission to Enforce Libya Arms Ban

France will play an active role in the new EU naval operation to stop arms shipments to Libya in breach of the UN ban, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) France will play an active role in the new EU naval operation to stop arms shipments to Libya in breach of the UN ban, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

"France is going to actively contribute to this new operation which will promote de-escalation," the spokesperson said at a news conference.

The European Commission announced the launch of the Rome-based military operation, Irini, on Tuesday. It will use aerial, satellite and maritime assets to track and inspect ships suspected of carrying weapons to the war-torn North African country.

The French ministry said the decision proved that EU nations were determined to work together to bolster regional security, and urged rival Libyan factions to put aside their differences and cease fire in light of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations France Libya Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

2 hours ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

2 hours ago

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks Punjab govt to form Mohalla ..

3 minutes ago

US hiring data in March show only early signs of v ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.