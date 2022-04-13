France to Present Initiative on Ukraine War Crime Investigation in Brussels

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) France will present in the coming days in Brussels an initiative aimed at coordinating EU efforts to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Russia in Ukraine, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"The French presidency of the EU Council will in the coming days present in Brussels an initiative aimed at coordinating the efforts of EU member states, Europol and Eurojust to investigate war crimes in Ukraine," Attal said at a briefing.

On April 11, the French Interior Ministry technical team arrived in Ukraine to assist Ukrainian experts in identifying and collecting evidence of war crimes.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor said that it would immediately open an investigation into allegations of war crimes in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.