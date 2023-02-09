France to Provide $13Mln in Aid to Syrians Affected by Earthquake - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

France will provide 12 million euros ($12.9 million) in financial assistance to the Syrians affected by recent earthquakes, the Ouest France newspaper reported on Thursday, citing French Foreign Ministry spokesman Francois Delmas

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) France will provide 12 million Euros ($12.9 million) in financial assistance to the Syrians affected by recent earthquakes, the Ouest France newspaper reported on Thursday, citing French Foreign Ministry spokesman Francois Delmas.

The aid will be distributed in coordination with non-governmental and UN organizations to all regions affected by the deadly earthquakes, including 10 million euros for humanitarian aid and 2 million euros "under consideration" for food aid, the spokesman was cited as saying. He reportedly stressed that the provision of aid to Syria's population does not mean a change in France's political approach towards the Syrian government.

In addition, France will assist Turkey by sending over 50,000 vaccines against diphtheria and tetanus in the near future, Delmas was cited as saying.

France will also donate 500,000 euros to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, which, among other things, helps those affected by the earthquakes.

Since Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria have been rattled by a series of earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 17,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes.