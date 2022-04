France to Provide Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine - Defense Minister

France will provide additional military assistance to Ukraine after Kiev made new requests, Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Wednesday

"Exchanged views with my Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov ... After Ukrainians made new requests, I informed my colleague that France will supply extra military assistance in addition to the military equipment already provided worth 100 million Euros ($108 million)," Parly tweeted.