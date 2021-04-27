UrduPoint.com
France To Provide Assistance To India Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases - Foreign MInistry

Tue 27th April 2021

France to Provide Assistance to India Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Foreign MInistry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) France will conduct a humanitarian operation to support India in its efforts to stem the surge of the coronavirus disease, the country's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Per the request of President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], the ministry for Europe and foreign affairs has been fully mobilized to organize an exceptional operation of solidarity in support of the Indian people, who have suffered greatly from the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, by the end of the week, India will receive eight French oxygen generators, each capable of making a hospital self-sufficient when it comes to medical oxygen for ten years.

Paris will also send liquefied oxygen tanks and special medical equipment, such as 28 respirators and 200 electric syringe pumps.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 17.3 million, following the United States with more than 32.1 million cases. The Indian COVID-19 toll has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.

