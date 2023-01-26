France to Pull 400 of Its Troops From Burkina Faso Within Month - French Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The French mission in Burkina Faso, consisting of some 400 French soldiers, will leave the country within a month at the request of the local government, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Wednesday.

"We respect the rules and sovereignty of this country. If the government of Burkina Faso does not want to have French troops on their territory and terminates the agreement which has authorized their presence there, it is obvious that the troops will be pulled out in accordance with the schedule approved by the Burkinabe president (Ibrahim Traore)," Lecornu told the France 5 tv channel.

The French defense minister also confirmed media reports that the pullout would be completed within a month under the 2018 agreement between the two countries on the status of French soldiers in Burkina Faso.

"Yes, that is the period stated in the agreement. Our troops are well-trained and maneuverable, they are able to do this fast and in accordance with all rules," Lecornu said.

Some 400 French soldiers are currently stationed in Burkina Faso under a mission dubbed Operation Sabre to help the local government counter an uprising of radical jihadists that spread into the country from neighboring Mali in 2015, affecting the entire Sahel region.

In 2018, the African nation led by then-president Roch Kabore signed an agreement with Paris to fight the radicals.

Last week, media reported that Burkina Faso's government had unilaterally denounced the agreement with Paris, giving French troops one month to leave the country's territory. French President Emmanuel Macron said he expected clarifications from the Burkina Faso leadership over the reports.

Burkina Faso's relations with France have increasingly deteriorated since September 2022, when Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of the interim government which came to power through a coup earlier in the year and a supporter of strong ties with Paris, was ousted by a group of military officers led by Traore in what became the second military takeover in the country in eight months.