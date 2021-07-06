UrduPoint.com
France To React To Russia's New Wine Law After Assessing Impact - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:14 PM

France is analyzing new Russian law regulating the labeling of champagne, and in the near future intends to discuss the situation with Russia and at the EU level in order to protect the interests of French producers, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) France is analyzing new Russian law regulating the labeling of champagne, and in the near future intends to discuss the situation with Russia and at the EU level in order to protect the interests of French producers, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

"[Agriculture Minister] Julien Denormandie and [Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade] Frank Riester are very closely following the implications of this document, which we are now analyzing. As soon as we have an understanding of all restrictions, we will react in the coming days at the bilateral level in relations with Russia, but also at the European level, in order to protect the interests of our producers," Le Drian said at the French National Assembly on Tuesday.

He noted that if a violation of the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO) by Russia was found, then the consequences were not ruled out.

"I hope that the dialogue will help resolve this situation," the French minister added.

Last Friday, amendments to the Russian law on state regulation of alcohol turnover were adopted, which, in particular, allow the use of the term "champagne" in Russia only in relation to domestic products produced in Russia. Based on the adopted law, imported products fall under the category of "sparkling wine."

