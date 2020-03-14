UrduPoint.com
France To Reduce Subway, Train Service Next Week Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

France to Reduce Subway, Train Service Next Week Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) France's public transport operator RATP and national railway company SNCF will scale back the subway and train service next week in connection with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Europe 1 reported.

The measures will affect subway, express and intercity trains as well as bus routes, but the scale of reductions is so far unclear.

The radio station specified that a part of transport workers will have to stay home because they need to look after their children as schools and kindergartens as well as colleges are to be closed starting Monday.

France is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with over 3,600 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths. On Thursday, President Emmanuel Macron called the outbreak the worst health crisis France has seen in a century. He urged all the French to limit non-essential travel and asked all companies to allow their employees to work from home, if possible.

