France To Refrain From Introducing COVID-19 Passes In Schools - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

France to Refrain From Introducing COVID-19 Passes in Schools - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) France will not force its schools to adopt the COVID-19 pass in the next academic year, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

On July 12, President Emmanuel Macron announced earlier that the COVID-19 health pass would become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane.

In addition, starting on July 21, the pass will be required when visiting cultural events, shows, performances, festivals.

"There will be no health passes in schools," Castex told the French TF1 broadcaster, noting that the government's strategy since the beginning of the crisis has been that French children should be able to go to school in person.

Last Saturday, people came out into the streets in several French cities to protest the mandatory health passes and obligatory vaccination of medical staff, with some protesters describing new regulations as "health dictatorship."

