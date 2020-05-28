UrduPoint.com
France To Reopen Cafes, End Domestic Travel Limit From June 2: PM

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:49 PM

France to reopen cafes, end domestic travel limit from June 2: PM

France will allow cafes, bars and restaurants to reopen with restrictions from next week and will also end limits on travel within the country as the coronavirus crisis eases, the prime minister said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :France will allow cafes, bars and restaurants to reopen with restrictions from next week and will also end limits on travel within the country as the coronavirus crisis eases, the prime minister said Thursday.

The Paris region remains an area of concern and eating and drinking establishments in the city will only be allowed to serve on terraces, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said as he announced the programme for easing measures from June 2.

Meanwhile, people in France will no longer need to stay within 100 kilometres (60 miles) of their homes, he added.

"Freedom will be the rule and restriction the exception," he said as he explained the new rules. "We are in a better place than where we expected to be," he added.

