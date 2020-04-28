France To Reopen Kindergartens, Primary Schools From May 11 - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) France will gradually reopen kindergartens and Primary schools from May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.
"We suggest gradually reopening kindergartens and primary schools from May11, across the whole country and on voluntary basis," Philippe said.
France will consider reopening colleges starting May 18, but only in the areas that are least affected by the outbreak.