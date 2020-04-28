UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Reopen Kindergartens, Primary Schools From May 11 - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

France to Reopen Kindergartens, Primary Schools From May 11 - Prime Minister

France will gradually reopen kindergartens and primary schools from May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) France will gradually reopen kindergartens and Primary schools from May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said Tuesday.

"We suggest gradually reopening kindergartens and primary schools from May11, across the whole country and on voluntary basis," Philippe said.

France will consider reopening colleges starting May 18, but only in the areas that are least affected by the outbreak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France May From

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

26 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

26 minutes ago

Germany to make masks mandatory in all shops: offi ..

1 minute ago

Former Liverpool 'legend' Michael Robinson dies at ..

1 minute ago

UN Official Urges Belarusians to Stay Home Due to ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.