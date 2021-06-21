France to Reopen Nightclubs on July 9 After Months-Long COVID-19 Hiatus - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) French nightclubs will reopen on July 9 after more than a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alain Griset, the minister for small and medium-sized businesses, said on Monday.

"We are moving on to a new stage today. President [Emmanuel Macron] chose this day, June 21 [Music Day in France], to announce the opening of nightclubs on July 9," Griset said at a briefing.

The official noted that indoor venues would be allowed to operate at 75% capacity while open-air events can be attended in full.

Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot further announced that concerts with a standing audience will once again be allowed starting from June 30.

Wearing masks at concert venues will not be required but recommended.

France lifted the curfew on Sunday. The country is easing restrictions in line with a four-phase plan, unveiled by Macron in late April.