France to Resume Production of 1,200 Tonnes of Gunpowder Annually - Defense Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) French military explosives manufacturer Eurenco will resume gunpowder production at its Bergerac plant in the department of Dordogne, planning to produce up to 1,200 tonnes a year to replenish Kiev's stockpile, French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Wednesday.

"We have decided to localize the large-caliber gunpowder production capacity in Bergerac in the short term with the goal of producing 1,200 tonnes of gunpowder per year," Lecornu said at a joint press conference with Eurenco head Thierry Francou.

The minister said the decision was prompted by the conflict in Ukraine and the need to increase the production of 155-millimeter caliber shells to supply them to Kiev. According to Lecornu, the plant is planned to be launched in early 2025.

Eurenco previously produced gunpowder at its plant in Sweden.

The production of 1,200 tons of gunpowder for propellant powder charges will enable the production of 500,000 modular charges for 95,000 unitary rounds, Francou said at the press conference.

Of these, 15,000 unitary rounds a year will go to the needs of the French army, while the rest will be exported. The investment in the project will amount to 60 million Euros ($64 million), according to Lecornu.

In January, Lecornu said that France and Australia had agreed to produce and supply Ukraine with 155-millimeter caliber shells.

Last week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an increase in arms and ammunition production by the alliance countries. In particular, NATO countries started to increase the production of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition for Ukraine as a matter of priority.