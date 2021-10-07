France to Return Envoy to Australia After Consulting on AUKUS Deal - Le Drian

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced Wednesday the return of the French ambassador to Australia after he was recalled less than a month ago for revision of the bilateral relations over the AUKUS deal.

On September 17, Paris recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States over the AUKUS deal, which canceled Canberra's previous submarine contract with Paris. The French ambassador returned to Washington 12 days later.

"It is necessary to fully revise the bilateral relations (with Australia). I asked our ambassador to return to Canberra for two missions: to contribute to establishing a new framework of relations with Australia in the future.

.. and strictly defend our interests when executing Australia's decision to exit the submarine contract," Le Drian said at a meeting of the international affairs commission at the National Assembly.

However, the minister did not specify when exactly the ambassador will arrive in Canberra.

On September 15, Australia concluded the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the United Kingdom and announced it was unilaterally terminating the French submarine deal. The French foreign minister then called the move a "stab in the back" and said that the trust between the nations was undermined.