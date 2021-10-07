UrduPoint.com

France To Return Envoy To Australia After Consulting On AUKUS Deal - Le Drian

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

France to Return Envoy to Australia After Consulting on AUKUS Deal - Le Drian

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced Wednesday the return of the French ambassador to Australia after he was recalled less than a month ago for revision of the bilateral relations over the AUKUS deal.

On September 17, Paris recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States over the AUKUS deal, which canceled Canberra's previous submarine contract with Paris. The French ambassador returned to Washington 12 days later.

"It is necessary to fully revise the bilateral relations (with Australia). I asked our ambassador to return to Canberra for two missions: to contribute to establishing a new framework of relations with Australia in the future.

.. and strictly defend our interests when executing Australia's decision to exit the submarine contract," Le Drian said at a meeting of the international affairs commission at the National Assembly.

However, the minister did not specify when exactly the ambassador will arrive in Canberra.

On September 15, Australia concluded the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the United Kingdom and announced it was unilaterally terminating the French submarine deal. The French foreign minister then called the move a "stab in the back" and said that the trust between the nations was undermined.

Related Topics

National Assembly Australia Washington Canberra Paris United Kingdom United States September From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

49 minutes ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

2 hours ago
 US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan Wit ..

US Looking Into Whether Ghani Fled Afghanistan With Millions of Dollars - Watchd ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Co ..

Council of Muslim Elders partakes in meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Bor ..

Polish Military Helicopters to Guard Country's Border With Belarus - Defense Min ..

2 hours ago
 Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French ..

Surge by far-right pundit Zemmour shakes up French election

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.