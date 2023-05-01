UrduPoint.com

France To See Largest May Day Demonstrations In 30-40 Years - Labor Union

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 12:50 AM

France to See Largest May Day Demonstrations in 30-40 Years - Labor Union

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Demonstrations on May 1 will be the largest in France in 30-40 years, with people continuing to protest against the controversial pension reform, Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), said on Sunday.

Earlier in the month, France's leading trade unions called for a general nationwide strike against the reform on May 1.

"It will be the biggest May 1 as regards social issues in 30-40 years," Berger told the LCI broadcaster.

As many as 1.5 million people can take to the streets across France on May 1 to protest against the government pension reform, according to CFDT. At the same time, the French Interior Ministry expects up to 650,000 people to take part in May Day demonstrations.

Around 100,000-160,000 people usually participate in rallies in France on that day, French media reported.

Around 12,000 law enforcement officers will be deployed across France, with 5,000 officers in the French capital alone, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier in the day.

On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 12 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France.

Related Topics

Protest Interior Ministry Interior Minister France Same April May Sunday Media From Government Million Labour

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

59 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

2 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.