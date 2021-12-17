France to seek EU action against Britain over fishing

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Paris will ask the European Commission to open post-Brexit litigation proceedings against Britain over a long-running dispute on fishing licenses for French boats in British waters, France's European affairs minister said Friday.

"In the coming days we will ask the European Commission to launch litigation, a legal procedure, for the licenses we are entitled to," Clement Beaune said after President Emmanuel Macron met fishing representatives and local officials.

Seizing the EU-UK Partnership Council, set up to settle trade disagreements after Britain's exit from the EU, "tells the British that this is a European problem, that they are not respecting the agreement 100 percent, and that this political pressure will continue," Beaune said.

French fishermen say London and the Channel Island of Jersey, a British crown dependency, are holding back on licenses for French boats that had been allowed to ply their waters for years before Britain left the EU.

The dispute has sparked the possibility of an all-out trade war, with fishermen in northern France vowing this week to step up protests and block British boats from French ports along the Channel coast.

Britain agreed to issue an additional 23 licences to French fishermen on Saturday, but French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said after Friday's meeting that 73 licence requests were still outstanding.

She said talks with British and Jersey authorities would nonetheless continue "to try to wrest" the approvals "licence by licence." The European Union had set London a December 10 deadline to grant licences to dozens of French fishing boats under the post-Brexit trade accord signed last year, with Paris threatening European legal action if no breakthrough emerged.

- High stakes - British authorities say fishing vessels must prove they already had access to their waters before Brexit, but French fishermen have complained that the new requirement is unreasonably hard to meet.

Last May, dozens of French trawlers blockaded the Saint Helier harbour on Jersey to protest the refusals, prompting both Britain and France to deploy defence vessels before the standoff eased.

But Girardin appeared to acknowledge Friday that not all demands would be successful, reiterating that French fishermen would be compensated if their boats no longer had access to British waters "The president wants us to be as precise as possible on the support plan for individually tailored aid on a case-by-case basis," she said.

The stakes are high for French fishermen, since British waters generate some 650 million Euros ($735 million) in overall annual revenues for EU-registered boats.

Many feel "betrayed" by the European Commission and are planning to prevent British boats from unloading their catches at French ports or transporting fish through the Channel Tunnel, depriving them of a major source of sales on the Continent.

Britain is also highly dependent on French ports for fresh food imports, and any extension of a blockade could have a crippling impact on British businesses.

The escalating dispute comes as the EU and Britain failed on Tuesday to reach agreement on how to divvy up post-Brexit fish quotas in shared waters from next year, meaning provisional quotas will apply.

Reflecting the worsening relations between the two sides post-Brexit, they also remain locked in a separate trade row over inspections of products entering the British province of Northern Ireland, after the UK government unilaterally postponed the introduction of checks, saying they would unduly hinder the free flow of goods.