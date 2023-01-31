UrduPoint.com

France To Send 12 More CAESAR Howitzers To Ukraine - Defense Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 10:21 PM

France to Send 12 More CAESAR Howitzers to Ukraine - Defense Minister

France will send 12 more self-propelled howitzers CAESAR, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) France will send 12 more self-propelled howitzers CAESAR, Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov arrived in Paris on a visit.

"In the light of our conversation with the Minister (Reznikov) and the conversation with the President of the Republic this morning, I want to announce that our support fund will allow us to allocate 12 additional CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine," Lecornu said at a joint press conference with Reznikov in Paris.

The French Defense Ministry said earlier that Paris had recently sent to Ukraine six 155-millimeter towed howitzers TRF1 and two air defense systems Crotale.

It was also reported that Ukraine had already received 18 CAESAR howitzers from France. Macron reported that France, together with Denmark, was working on the supply of six more CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine. French media reported that portable anti-tank missile systems Mistral and Milan, about 60 armored personnel carriers and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines had been sent to Ukraine. In addition to weapons, France supplied Ukraine with uniforms, fuel, shells and cartridges, first-aid kits and dry rations, radiation, chemical and biological protection.

