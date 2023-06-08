France to Send Equipment, Firefighters to Canada to Combat Wildfires - Foreign Ministry

France will send 100 firefighters and special equipment to the Canadian province of Quebec to help fight the wildfires ravaging the region, the French Foreign Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) France will send 100 firefighters and special equipment to the Canadian province of Quebec to help fight the wildfires ravaging the region, the French Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"Two groups of about 100 firefighters and civil security rescuers are leaving Marseille today with about 10 tonnes of firefighting equipment to fight the fire in the province of Quebec," the ministry said in a statement.

There are currently more than 400 wildfires that have ravaged Canadian forests in recent weeks, from the provinces of British Columbia to Nova Scotia. The country has called in the armed forces to help fight the fires. Earlier in the day, the European Union activated its special civil protection mechanism to help Canada fight the disaster. The White House said it had already sent over 600 firefighters to the country to help contain the wildfires.