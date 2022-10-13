UrduPoint.com

France To Send Tanks, Armored Vehicles To Romania Next Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2022

France to Send Tanks, Armored Vehicles to Romania Next Week

France will dispatch Leclerc tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Romania next week as part of the NATO military buildup on its eastern flank, the French defense minister said on Thursday

Sebastien Lecornu said in a statement that reinforcements would include a reinforced armored infantry company and a squadron of Leclerc tanks.

He described the mission as one of "defense, deterrence and protection."

France will also send Rafale fighter jets to Lithuania and a light infantry company to Estonia. The deployment will be phased and continue until November.

The mission will cost France between 600 and 700 million Euros ($588-686 million) this year alone, the Defense Ministry estimates. It described the buildup of manpower and military hardware on the border with Russia as "non-escalatory."

