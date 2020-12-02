UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Set Up Random Border Checks To Prevent Travels To Foreign Ski Resorts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

France to Set Up Random Border Checks to Prevent Travels to Foreign Ski Resorts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The French government will establish random borders checks and a week-long quarantine to prevent citizens from traveling to ski abroad, thereby increasing the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told the BFMTV broadcaster on Wednesday.

On Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron announced that some restrictive measures would be implemented to prevent nationals from going to ski resorts in border states, particularly, in Switzerland, for the Christmas period, while French ski lifts remain closed.

"We are going to set up a quarantine with the neighboring authorities, there will be random checks at the border. You will be placed in quarantine for seven days and you will undergo tests," Castex said, confirming the president's statement.

He added that such a decision has been made to protect the French while other countries which allowed their winter sports resorts to operate, namely, Spain and Switzerland, are entitled to their own strategies.

Nonetheless France will continue to use diplomatic means to encourage them to change their policies towards the winter sports resorts, the prime minister said.

He also noted that Paris aligned with a decision to keep ski resorts shut with Italy and Germany. The move would significantly decrease the risks of the third coronavirus wave in January, Castex explained, reiterating that the ski resorts in France would remain closed until January 20.

France has seen a considerable decrease in coronavirus infections over the past weeks, as the peak of the second wave was believed to have been reached on November 7, when the single-day record of nearly 87,000 new cases was registered. The government has since put in place a three-stage coronavirus lockdown relief, starting last week.

To date, national health authorities have confirmed 2,275,429 COVID-19 infections, 52,821 related fatalities and 167,915 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Christmas France Germany Paris Spain Italy Switzerland January November Border From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

18 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

36 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

46 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

1 hour ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

50 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.