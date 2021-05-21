UrduPoint.com
France To Share At Least 30Mln Vaccine Doses By End Of Year - Macron

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 05:40 PM

France to Share At Least 30Mln Vaccine Doses by End of Year - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) France will share at least 30 million doses of vaccines by different manufacturers by the end of the year through the COVAX COVID-19 vaccines distribution mechanism, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

"France was the first to share its vaccines via the COVAX mechanism ...

and in this context, I want to say very seriously now that France will share at least 30 million doses of different vaccines by the end of the year," Macron told the Global Health Summit.

"We must refrain from playing politics with our vaccines. I would like to be clear with you: no to cronyism, less to vaccine multilaterialism," Macron said.

