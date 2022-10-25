France to Spend $46Bln on Electricity Bill Compensation in 2023 - Finance Minister

UrduPoint.com

France will allocate 46 billion euros ($45.8 billion) to make up for increased electricity bills in 2023, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday

"Next year we will spend 46 billion euros to protect our citizens from rising gas and electricity prices. This is 180-200 euros less for each household electricity bill per month," the minister told French broadcaster CNews.

Le Maire also noted that about 1.5 million enterprises will be able to receive subsidies to pay electricity bills. In addition, 10 billion euros will be allocated to help enterprises that do not meet the subsidy criteria, especially those engaged in energy-intensive industrial production. According to the minister, this measure is necessary "to save" French production.

In September, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the government would take measures to limit gas and electricity price increases to 15% in 2023, which would cost the French budget 16 billion euros. Also, Industry Minister Delegate Roland Lescure said that the government was introducing support measures for companies whose energy bills amounted to over 3% of their turnover in 2021, adding that the authorities were working on prolonging the measures in 2023.

In late July, government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning illuminations and the use of air conditioning in stores at night.

