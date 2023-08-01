Open Menu

France To Start Evacuating Nationals From Niger On August 1 - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

France to Start Evacuating Nationals From Niger on August 1 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) France will start evacuating its citizens and other European nationals from Niger on August 1, the country's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after protests near the French embassy in Niamey.

"In view of the situation in Niamey, the violence that took place against our embassy the day before yesterday, and the closure of airspace which has left our compatriots unable to leave the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its nationals and those European nationals who would like to leave the country. The evacuation will begin today," the ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, thousands supporters of the military coup in Niger took to the streets across the country to protest against actions of France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Among other locations, activists gathered in front of France's embassy in the country's capital of Niamey.

Protesters were reported chanting slogans against former colonial ruler France and ECOWAS. President of France Emmanuel Macron said that Paris would respond "immediately" to any violence against French people in Niger and would "not tolerate any attack on France and its interests."

Last Wednesday, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. France's foreign ministry said that Macron had spoken to Bazoum on Friday and that Paris continued to recognize him as the only legitimate leader of the African country. On Saturday, France suspended all financial aid to Niger until constitutional order is restored. On the next day, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president to power saying that it could use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the country.

Related Topics

Attack Protest France Paris Niamey Niger August Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

8 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

20 minutes ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

1 hour ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

1 hour ago
Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

2 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

2 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

2 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

2 hours ago
 Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

Embassy of Rwanda celebrates its National Day

2 hours ago
 Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces Na ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure announces National Programme for Infrastru ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World