France To Start Rollout Of AstraZeneca Vaccine On Weekend - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:11 PM

AstraZeneca vaccine is due to become available for injections to the French population starting this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) AstraZeneca vaccine is due to become available for injections to the French population starting this weekend, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

The vaccine, developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, was approved for use by France's National Authority for Health on Tuesday, becoming the third in the country's vaccine portfolio alongside the vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

"From this weekend, vaccination will be available with the AstraZeneca vaccine to all caregivers, firefighters or home helpers under the age of 65," Veran tweeted late on Thursday.

France began its mass vaccination campaign on December 27, but it was significantly slowed down due to dose cuts declared by Pfizer and Moderna's over production capacity issues. The health officials expect the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to compensate for the reduction in deliveries of other vaccines.

