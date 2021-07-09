UrduPoint.com
France To Stay In Sahel, Transform Military Presence - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:33 PM

France to Stay in Sahel, Transform Military Presence - Diplomat

France will reconfigure its military presence in West Africa's Sahel region rather than leaving, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday after announcing a planned drawdown

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) France will reconfigure its military presence in West Africa's Sahel region rather than leaving, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday after announcing a planned drawdown.

"We are not going to leave Sahel but we will have another model of military presence...

for the sake of our security and that of member states," Le Drian said at a press conference in Madrid.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of anti-terror Operation Barkhane in Sahel in June in favor of a broader international effort. He said the country's 5,100-strong presence would be reduced in the coming months.

More Stories From World

