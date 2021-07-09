UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Stay In Sahel, Transform Military Presence - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 09:01 PM

France to Stay in Sahel, Transform Military Presence - Diplomat

France will reconfigure its military presence in the Sahel region of western Africa rather than leave, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday after announcing a planned drawdown

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) France will reconfigure its military presence in the Sahel region of western Africa rather than leave, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday after announcing a planned drawdown.

"We are not going to leave Sahel but we will have another model of military presence... for the sake of our security and that of member states," Le Drian said at a press conference in Madrid.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the end of anti-terror Operation Barkhane in Sahel in June in favor of a broader international effort. He said the country's 5,100-strong presence would be reduced in the coming months.

Following the online G5 summit on the Sahel on Friday, Macron specified that the closure of military bases in northern Mali was planned to begin in the second half of this year and end by early 2022.

France will keep 2,500-3,000 military personnel in the Sahel in the coming months, he added.

The French leader also outlined that the country's upgraded military pattern in region would include two missions, the one handling the disruption and neutralization of acting terrorist groups, and the second focusing on the support and boosting of security forces in the region.

France launched the mission in cooperation with the armies of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania, and Niger in 2014.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist France Mali Madrid Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger June

Recent Stories

Stones urges England to make Euro 'dream' come tru ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against narcotics dealers & peddlers on ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan on track of development, prosperity un ..

2 minutes ago

Cabinet committee reviews anti-dengue measures in ..

2 minutes ago

Cuban Drug Regulator Approves Homegrown COVID-19 V ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Adds Khodorkovsky Foundation, 4 Other Europ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.