France to Step Up Efforts to Revive Israel-Palestine Dialogue - Foreign Minister

France will continue to cooperate with other countries on renewal of Israel-Palestine dialogue and reinstating the trust between the two sides, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) France will continue to cooperate with other countries on renewal of Israel-Palestine dialogue and reinstating the trust between the two sides, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Thursday.

"This is our fourth meeting ... It shows a willingness to continue with our efforts to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace in the region," Le Drian said at a joint press-conference with colleagues from Germany, Egypt and Jordan following their meeting on middle East settlement in Paris.

However, according to Le Drian, peace and stability also requires a resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict based on the two-state solution.

"The first step is to create conditions for renewal of dialogue by identifying specific ways to overcome the distrust between the two sides," he stressed.

To achieve that goal, France will work on organizing meetings with both the Israeli and Palestinian sides to discuss solutions for rebuilding trust, the minister said.