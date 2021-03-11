UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Step Up Efforts To Revive Israel-Palestine Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:45 PM

France to Step Up Efforts to Revive Israel-Palestine Dialogue - Foreign Minister

France will continue to cooperate with other countries on renewal of Israel-Palestine dialogue and reinstating the trust between the two sides, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) France will continue to cooperate with other countries on renewal of Israel-Palestine dialogue and reinstating the trust between the two sides, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian announced on Thursday.

"This is our fourth meeting ... It shows a willingness to continue with our efforts to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace in the region," Le Drian said at a joint press-conference with colleagues from Germany, Egypt and Jordan following their meeting on middle East settlement in Paris.

However, according to Le Drian, peace and stability also requires a resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict based on the two-state solution.

"The first step is to create conditions for renewal of dialogue by identifying specific ways to overcome the distrust between the two sides," he stressed.

To achieve that goal, France will work on organizing meetings with both the Israeli and Palestinian sides to discuss solutions for rebuilding trust, the minister said.

Related Topics

Resolution Egypt France Germany Paris Middle East From

Recent Stories

World Kidney day observed

2 minutes ago

GE, Slovenia's HSE reach settlement over troubled ..

2 minutes ago

Greece hopes to reopen for tourists in mid-May

2 minutes ago

Speakers urge lawfare to advance Kashmir issue

2 minutes ago

Gareth Davies knows he's in a battle for Wales scr ..

2 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.