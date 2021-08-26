UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 34 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:51 PM

France to Stop Evacuation Flights From Kabul Airport Starting From Friday - Prime Minister

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that his country will not be able to conduct evacuation flights from the Kabul airport starting from Friday, four days before the August 31 evacuation deadline expires

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that his country will not be able to conduct evacuation flights from the Kabul airport starting from Friday, four days before the August 31 evacuation deadline expires.

"From tomorrow night we will no longer be able to carry out evacuation [flights] from the Kabul airport," Castex told RTL radio.

Earlier this week, French government spokesman Gabrial Attal said that France may end operations to evacuate people from Afghanistan in near future but did not specify the exact date.

All land border crossings from Afghanistan are currently controlled by the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia]. The evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans who worked for international missions is carried out through the only airport in Kabul, which is held by the military of the United States and other NATO member countries. The Taliban said they do not intend to provide additional time to the US to evacuate people after August 31.

