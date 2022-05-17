UrduPoint.com

France To Strengthen Defense Cooperation With Sweden, Finland - Elysee Palace

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 01:50 AM

France to Strengthen Defense Cooperation With Sweden, Finland - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) France is ready to boost defense and security cooperation with Sweden and Finland in both countries' bid to obtain NATO membership, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.

"France reaffirms its commitment and solidarity under Article 42.7 of the Treaty of the European Union, and stands ready to increase its security and defence cooperation with both partners, including through high-level political consultations and enhanced military interactions," the statement read.

France also vowed to "stand shoulder to shoulder with Finland and Sweden" in case the countries' sovereignty is threatened, it added.

Earlier in the day, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that Oslo, together with Copenhagen and Reykjavik, will support Helsinki if there is a military threat.

"It is very important for our cooperation. This support is a clear signal from us. We will do everything possible to provide a quick ratification of Sweden's and Finland's membership by Norway," Store said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.

Store added that the countries' membership in NATO is expected to facilitate collective defense capabilities and reinforce security in North Atlantic. Finland and Sweden already meet the requirements to join the military alliance, according to the Norwegian government.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also welcomed Sweden's intention to join NATO, expressing hope that the process of admission will not take a lot of time, and that the parties will cooperate within the North Atlantic Council.

"Belgium welcomes Sweden's decision to join NATO. Sweden and Finland will strengthen our Alliance. Belgium looks forward to a swift accession process & to working with both new Allies in the North Atlantic Council," De Croo tweeted.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau welcomed both countries' decision to join the military alliance, promising to provide Poland's support.

"I welcome the historic decision of Finland and Sweden to apply for #NATO membership. The Finland's and Sweden's accession will strengthen the Alliance and enhance the security and stability of Europe. Poland will support its partners in their prompt accession the North Atlantic community," Rau tweeted.

Finland and Sweden have been considering joining NATO since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Both countries announced their official decisions to abandon neutrality on Sunday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that the alliance will warmly welcome Finland and Sweden and pledged to fast-track their membership applications. Yet the accession process may take up to several months, as all NATO members must ratify accession protocols at the national level, with Turkey's opposition likely to delay the process.

