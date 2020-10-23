The French authorities intend to introduce new legislation that would strengthen the protection provided to officials and state employees after the brutal murder of history teacher Samuel Paty on the outskirts of Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The French authorities intend to introduce new legislation that would strengthen the protection provided to officials and state employees after the brutal murder of history teacher Samuel Paty on the outskirts of Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

The prime minister made these comments following a meeting of defense officials earlier in the day, adding that two provisions would be introduced in the new legislation.

The French government will seek to punish those who post "personal information online that endangers the lives of others, such as a teacher," Castex said at a press conference.

The other measure will concern threatening comments or behavior directed at employees at state institutions, the prime minister said.

French law enforcement officers have already detained 27 people amid a strengthened campaign to ensure national security, the prime minister said, adding that 56 of a targeted 123 apartments have been searched.

Samuel Paty, a history teacher who worked on the outskirts of Paris, was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin on October 16 after he showed cartoons of islam's Prophet Mohammad in class.

Students in Paty's class are alleged to have informed the attacker, named as Abdullakh Anzorov, of the teacher's decision to show the cartoons.

Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.