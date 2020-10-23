UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Strengthen State Employees' Protection After Teacher's Murder - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:45 PM

France to Strengthen State Employees' Protection After Teacher's Murder - Prime Minister

The French authorities intend to introduce new legislation that would strengthen the protection provided to officials and state employees after the brutal murder of history teacher Samuel Paty on the outskirts of Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The French authorities intend to introduce new legislation that would strengthen the protection provided to officials and state employees after the brutal murder of history teacher Samuel Paty on the outskirts of Paris, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday.

The prime minister made these comments following a meeting of defense officials earlier in the day, adding that two provisions would be introduced in the new legislation.

The French government will seek to punish those who post "personal information online that endangers the lives of others, such as a teacher," Castex said at a press conference.

The other measure will concern threatening comments or behavior directed at employees at state institutions, the prime minister said.

French law enforcement officers have already detained 27 people amid a strengthened campaign to ensure national security, the prime minister said, adding that 56 of a targeted 123 apartments have been searched.

Samuel Paty, a history teacher who worked on the outskirts of Paris, was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin on October 16 after he showed cartoons of islam's Prophet Mohammad in class.

Students in Paty's class are alleged to have informed the attacker, named as Abdullakh Anzorov, of the teacher's decision to show the cartoons.

Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Attack Prime Minister Police Paris Man October Post Government

Recent Stories

Oil Transit to Poland Via Belarus Resuming - Belne ..

5 seconds ago

Ulema Council condemns human rights violations in ..

6 seconds ago

Facilities to ensure on Eid-e-Milad-un- Nabi (SAW) ..

8 seconds ago

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

48 minutes ago

UNHCR Believes Timing to Determine Impact of Confe ..

13 seconds ago

PTI leader pledges support to Kashmiris

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.