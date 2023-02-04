UrduPoint.com

France To Study Extension Of Nuclear Reactors' Lifespan - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 10:40 PM

France to Study Extension of Nuclear Reactors' Lifespan - Government

France is planning to extend the lifespan of its nuclear power plants to at least 60 years, the Elysee Palace informs

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) France is planning to extend the lifespan of its nuclear power plants to at least 60 years, the Elysee Palace informs.

French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the country's nuclear policy council (CPN) on Friday.

"With a view to producing carbon-free and competitive electricity over the long term, the CPN has also validated the launch of studies to prepare for the extension of the lifespan of existing (nuclear) power plants to 60 years and beyond, under strict conditions of safety guaranteed by the Nuclear Safety Authority," the Elysee Palace said after the Friday meeting.

According to French media reports, the lifespan of nuclear power plants in France is currently limited to 40 years.

In February of last year, Macron said that France planned to build six new EPR2 nuclear reactors by 2050 in order to ensure the country's energy independence and guarantee electricity supply, at the same time helping achieve carbon neutrality. The president said that the construction would begin in 2028, while the first new reactor should be launched by 2035.

On Friday, the CPN reviewed the main topics relating to the construction program for the six new EPR2 nuclear reactors. According to the Elysee Palace, a public debate on the planned construction of the six new reactors will wrap up at the end of February.

In June, the CPN will approve France's multiannual energy program (PPE) for 2030-2035.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear France Same Independence February June Media

Recent Stories

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Boa ..

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

1 minute ago
 Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy ..

Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

1 minute ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Troops Learning to Operate Challenger 2 Tanks

18 minutes ago
 Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out ..

Murray comes in for Irish as Gibson-Park ruled out

18 minutes ago
 India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: ..

India set worst example of HR violations in IIOJK: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadi ..

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.