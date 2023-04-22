UrduPoint.com

France To Supply Ukraine With 20,000 Tonnes Of Rails To Reconstruct Railroads - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

France to Supply Ukraine With 20,000 Tonnes of Rails to Reconstruct Railroads - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Paris will supply Kiev with around 20,000 tonnes of rails to help it restore damaged railroads in western Ukraine, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday.

"Our support is comprehensive: France will deliver additional 20,000 tons of rails to Ukraine," Beaune tweeted during his visit to the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

However, French reporter Paul Barcelonne, who is currently accompanying the French delegation in Ukraine, said Paris would deliver 25,000 tonnes of rails for the reconstruction of 150 kilometers (93 miles) of railroad tracks.

The agreement on rails supplies was signed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire in December 2022.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine France Visit Paris Kiev December Agreement

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands&#039; FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

1 hour ago
 ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges& ..

ADX, DFM account for 20 percent of Arab exchanges&#039; liquidity last week

1 hour ago
 Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates ..

Operation &#039;Gallant Knight 2&#039; celebrates Eid Al Fitr with orphans, canc ..

2 hours ago
 Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

2 hours ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

3 hours ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.