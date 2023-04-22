France to Supply Ukraine With 20,000 Tonnes of Rails to Reconstruct Railroads - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) Paris will supply Kiev with around 20,000 tonnes of rails to help it restore damaged railroads in western Ukraine, French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday.

"Our support is comprehensive: France will deliver additional 20,000 tons of rails to Ukraine," Beaune tweeted during his visit to the Ukrainian city of Odesa.

However, French reporter Paul Barcelonne, who is currently accompanying the French delegation in Ukraine, said Paris would deliver 25,000 tonnes of rails for the reconstruction of 150 kilometers (93 miles) of railroad tracks.

The agreement on rails supplies was signed by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire in December 2022.