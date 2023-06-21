UrduPoint.com

France To Support Ukraine's Possible NATO Accession - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 12:40 PM

France to Support Ukraine's Possible NATO Accession - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) France has decided to support Ukraine in the country's possible accession to NATO as a means to initiate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, French newspaper Le Monde reported.

Paris regards the Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration a security guarantee that would presumably hinder the conflict's aggravation and would prevent a new possible aggression if the hostilities are over, the newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing a security meeting at the Elysee Palace on June 12.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that allies were not talking about sending a formal invitation to Ukraine to join the 31-nation bloc ahead of the Vilnius summit, which will take place from July 11-12.

A week ago, Stoltenberg reiterated that it was impossible to give a precise date for when Ukraine will become a NATO member, with Kiev's membership not to be discussed until the military conflict with Russia is over.

Kiev applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France Vilnius Kiev June July September From

Recent Stories

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

5 minutes ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

19 minutes ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.