France to Take In 150 Migrants Off Ocean Viking Boat - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) France will take in 150 migrants off the Ocean Viking vessel after all of the 356 people on board disembark in Malta, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Friday.

The ship has been stranded at sea without port access for two weeks as Italy had not answered its requests to let the migrants disembark.

"The 356 people on board rescued at the Mediterranean Sea last week will be able to disembark at La Valette. France stands in solidarity: 150 will be hosted by us in the next few days," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Castaner added that Germany, Portugal, Romania, Luxembourg and Ireland would also offer help.