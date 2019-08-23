UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Take In 150 Migrants Off Ocean Viking Boat - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 03:50 PM

France to Take In 150 Migrants Off Ocean Viking Boat - Interior Minister

France will take in 150 migrants off the Ocean Viking vessel after all of the 356 people on board disembark in Malta, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) France will take in 150 migrants off the Ocean Viking vessel after all of the 356 people on board disembark in Malta, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Friday.

The ship has been stranded at sea without port access for two weeks as Italy had not answered its requests to let the migrants disembark.

"The 356 people on board rescued at the Mediterranean Sea last week will be able to disembark at La Valette. France stands in solidarity: 150 will be hosted by us in the next few days," the minister wrote on Twitter.

Castaner added that Germany, Portugal, Romania, Luxembourg and Ireland would also offer help.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Twitter France Germany Luxembourg Ireland Italy Portugal Romania Malta All

Recent Stories

Pesco Hazara-1 Circle conducts anti-pilferage oper ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan key ally of UNHCR in dealing with refugee ..

1 minute ago

Malta Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says EU nations ..

1 minute ago

Peaceful coexistence is way forward to prosperity: ..

1 minute ago

Amazon wildfires 'acute emergency', belongs on G7 ..

5 minutes ago

Putin vows 'symmetric response' to US missile test ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.