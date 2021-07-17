France to Toughen Entry Rules for Travelers From At-Risk Countries

The French secretary of state for European affairs announced on Saturday stricter coronavirus rules for travelers coming from the United Kingdom and five EU countries, effective July 18, as the Delta variant continues to spread across the region

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The French secretary of state for European affairs announced on Saturday stricter coronavirus rules for travelers coming from the United Kingdom and five EU countries, effective July 18, as the Delta variant continues to spread across the region.

"For those coming/returning from Spain and Portugal, but also Cyprus, Greece, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom: an antigen or PCR test of less than 24 hours is required for the unvaccinated," Clement Beaune tweeted.

All unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated travelers from these countries will also need to prove they are traveling for an essential purpose.

The list of high-risk "red zone" countries will be expanded to include Cuba, Indonesia, Mozambique and Tunisia. Travelers arriving from these countries must have an overriding reason to enter and go into a mandatory quarantine for 10 days, in addition to having a negative PCR test and retesting upon arrival.