UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Train 300,000 African Personnel To Serve In UN Missions By 2020 - Deputy Envoy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:50 AM

France to Train 300,000 African Personnel to Serve in UN Missions by 2020 - Deputy Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The government of France will prepare more than 30,000 African soldiers to participate in UN peacekeeping operations by 2020, French Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anne Gueguen said during the UN Security Council open debate on peacekeeping.

"France aims to train more than 30,000 African military personnel next year to allow them to serve in peacekeeping operations," Gueguen said during the open debate on Wednesday.

Geugen noted that France supports six training centers in Africa, three in Latin America and one in Asia aiming to build capacity for future troops to be deployed in peacekeeping missions throughout the world.

Geugen added that France is involved in capacity building for UN Peacekeeping in demining, health, judicial police, logistics and protection of civilians through its network of 320 experts working with security forces in a number of countries.

UN Peacekeeping, which is comprised of more than 100,000 personnel globally, assists countries to move forward in their transition from conflict to peace, according to the United Nations.

At present, there are 14 active peacekeeping operations on four continents.

Related Topics

Africa World Police United Nations France 2020 From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms its commitment to tackling linkages ..

41 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

3 hours ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

3 hours ago

'Academia-Industry collaboration way for uplifting ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

3 hours ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.