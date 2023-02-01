UrduPoint.com

France To Train 600 Ukrainian Soldiers Per Month In Poland - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 02:10 AM

France to Train 600 Ukrainian Soldiers Per Month in Poland - Defense Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that 150 French soldiers will arrive in Poland at the end of February to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers there each month.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov paid his first visit to Paris.

"We will participate in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Poland together with our Polish friends.

I confirm that 150 French military will come to Poland at the end of February to train soldiers. Our goal is to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers every month," Lecornu told a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.

In mid-November, the EU officially launched the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, designed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and agreed on additional funding to enhance the country's armed forces. 

Related Topics

Ukraine European Union Visit Paris Poland February

Recent Stories

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

2 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

2 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

2 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

3 hours ago
 Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting ap ..

Nigerian ex-senator accused of organ harvesting appears in UK court

2 hours ago
 64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

64 held in combing operation by Rangers, police

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.