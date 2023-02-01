France to Train 600 Ukrainian Soldiers Per Month in Poland - Defense Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Tuesday that 150 French soldiers will arrive in Poland at the end of February to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers there each month.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov paid his first visit to Paris.

"We will participate in the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Poland together with our Polish friends.

I confirm that 150 French military will come to Poland at the end of February to train soldiers. Our goal is to train up to 600 Ukrainian soldiers every month," Lecornu told a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart.

In mid-November, the EU officially launched the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, designed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and agreed on additional funding to enhance the country's armed forces.