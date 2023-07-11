Open Menu

France To Transfer Long-Range Missiles To Kiev - Macron

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 02:40 PM

France to Transfer Long-Range Missiles to Kiev - Macron

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) France has decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"I decided to increase the supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine .

.. In doing so, we adhere to our doctrine of allowing Ukraine to defend its territory. We have decided to supply new missiles that allow us to strike deep inside," Macron told reporters ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

