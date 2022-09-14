UrduPoint.com

France To Try Polanski For Alleged Defamation: Source Close To Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:52 PM

France to try Polanski for alleged defamation: source close to case

Veteran Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski has been ordered to stand trial in France over his alleged defamation of a British actress who accused him of sexual abuse, a source close to the case said Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Veteran Franco-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski has been ordered to stand trial in France over his alleged defamation of a British actress who accused him of sexual abuse, a source close to the case said Wednesday.

The Paris court order did not specify a trial date for Polanski, 89, who was charged in October last year.

He has faced a series of sex assault claims during his career, though never previously has he stood trial in France over them.

The defamation case was filed by Charlotte Lewis, born in 1967, who starred in Polanski's 1986 film "Pirates".

In 2010, she had accused him in Los Angeles of sexual abuse at his Paris apartment in the 1980s, when she was 16.

Polanski dismissed Lewis as a "liar" and a "fabulist" in a long interview with the Paris Match magazine in 2019, pointing to quotes attributed to her in a 1999 interview with the British tabloid news of the World, expressing her desire for him.

Lewis claims the quotes were not accurate.

Polanski's lawyer Herve Temime told AFP last October that the pressing of charges was "automatic" in defamation cases, and welcomed the prospect of trial as the way of bringing out of the truth.

The director remains wanted in the United States for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1977 and has also faced accusations of other sexual assaults that he denies.

In 2019, French photographer Valentine Monnier accused Polanski of raping her in his Swiss chalet in 1975 when she was 18 and working as a model and actress, saying he tried to give her a pill as he beat her "into submission".

His star has also dimmed in the wake of the MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood, and French stars including celebrated actress Adele Haenel walked out of France's annual celebration of cinema, Les Cesars, in 2020 after Polanski was awarded for his film "An Officer and a Spy".

Related Topics

World Film And Movies France Los Angeles Paris Charlotte United States Adele October 2019 2020 Court MeToo

Recent Stories

DC visits Tehsil Tandlianwala to review service de ..

DC visits Tehsil Tandlianwala to review service delivery

18 seconds ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Obstacles to Russ ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Says No Obstacles to Russian Grain Exports

19 seconds ago
 Guterres Says World at Risk of Food Shortages in 2 ..

Guterres Says World at Risk of Food Shortages in 2023 if Fertilizer Issue Not Re ..

21 seconds ago
 First public mourners view queen at rest after hus ..

First public mourners view queen at rest after hushed procession

22 seconds ago
 UN Chief Says Chances for Peace Between Russia, Uk ..

UN Chief Says Chances for Peace Between Russia, Ukraine 'Minimal'

14 minutes ago
 UN Looking at Expanding Grain Deal to Ammonia Expo ..

UN Looking at Expanding Grain Deal to Ammonia Exports - Guterres

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.