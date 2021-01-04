UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Vaccinate Several Thousand People From COVID-19 On Monday - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

France to Vaccinate Several Thousand People From COVID-19 on Monday - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Several thousand people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in France on Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"Several thousand people across the country will be vaccinated today," Veran said while visiting a hospital in Paris, where health workers are being vaccinated.

The minister did not name a specific figure of those who are to be vaccinated.

According to him, 27 centers have opened in France for vaccinating health workers.

"We will quadruple the number of centers by tomorrow night and by Wednesday, so about 100 hospitals will be engaged in vaccinating health workers," Veran added.

France began an immunization campaign on December 27, with the elderly and high-risk groups being prioritized to receive the first doses. The government has secured a total of 200 million doses.

Related Topics

France Paris December Government Million

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

35 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

36 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.