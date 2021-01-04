France to Vaccinate Several Thousand People From COVID-19 on Monday - Health Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Several thousand people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in France on Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"Several thousand people across the country will be vaccinated today," Veran said while visiting a hospital in Paris, where health workers are being vaccinated.

The minister did not name a specific figure of those who are to be vaccinated.

According to him, 27 centers have opened in France for vaccinating health workers.

"We will quadruple the number of centers by tomorrow night and by Wednesday, so about 100 hospitals will be engaged in vaccinating health workers," Veran added.

France began an immunization campaign on December 27, with the elderly and high-risk groups being prioritized to receive the first doses. The government has secured a total of 200 million doses.