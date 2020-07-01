UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Withdraw Frigate From NATO Operation In Mediterranean - Turkish Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:46 PM

France to Withdraw Frigate From NATO Operation in Mediterranean - Turkish Ambassador

France will withdraw its Courbet frigate from NATO's operation in the Mediterranean following an incident involving a Turkish vessel, Turkey's Ambassador to Paris Ismail Hakki Musa said on Wednesday in a speech to France's upper chamber

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) France will withdraw its Courbet frigate from NATO's operation in the Mediterranean following an incident involving a Turkish vessel, Turkey's Ambassador to Paris Ismail Hakki Musa said on Wednesday in a speech to France's upper chamber.

Earlier in the month, France accused the Turkish military of aggressive behavior in response to the frigate's attempt to check a cargo vessel going to Libya with a Turkish naval escort. Ankara rejected the accusations claiming that a French ship had performed dangerous maneuvers. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later said that the alliance was looking into the incident. Courbet was a part of NATO's Sea Guardian operation in the Mediterranean.

"The investigation has just finished. According to the information at my disposal, it has failed to reach a conclusion ... It seems that NATO experts have not arrived at the same conclusion. Yesterday, I received information that, it seems, Courbet frigate will be withdrawn from that NATO operation," the ambassador said.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey of playing a dangerous game in Libya, claiming that Ankara's actions were in contradiction with the obligations taken at the Berlin conference. On his part, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said that such statements were "delirious."

Related Topics

NATO Turkey France Hami Paris Berlin Same Ankara Alliance Libya Chamber From

Recent Stories

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

51 minutes ago

Wellbeing Academy explores the role of government ..

51 minutes ago

Pink Caravan brings its medical minivan to Ajman

51 minutes ago

Huawei signed smart cities deal with Saudi Investm ..

54 minutes ago

Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Building Indi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.