PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) France took note of Russia's proposals on security guarantees, analyzes them in cooperation with partners, a French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We have taken note of the Russian proposals and are analyzing them in close cooperation with our allies and partners.

As we have repeatedly stated, a demanding dialogue with Russia is needed to achieve the strengthening of strategic stability and security in Europe," the spokesperson said.

He stressed that the participation of European countries in this dialogue was necessary.