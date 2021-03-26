UrduPoint.com
France Toughens Controls In Transport Hubs From Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) France tightened COVID-19 controls in rail stations, airports and on roads across 19 departments on Friday to limit the spread of the virus, media said citing official communications.

The measures aim to "avert the flow of people while continuing to ensure compliance with restrictions (the use of masks, physical distancing and grouping of no more than 6 people)," France Bleu reported.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin briefed Prime Minister Jean Castex on the move, saying the intervention was prompted by a third wave of the outbreak and the predominance of the UK strain.

Three more regions, including the Rhone department around Lyon, have been put under coronavirus lockdown for four weeks from Friday midnight. A nightly curfew remains in place nationwide.

