UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Toughens Punishment For Police Attackers - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

France Toughens Punishment for Police Attackers - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a raft of measures to toughen punishment for those attacking police officers in the wake of an increase in deadly attacks on police officers across the country.

Late on Monday, the French prime minister, joined by the interior and justice ministers, held a meeting with police unions in the wake of the police killing in Avignon.

"These measures are primarily related to protecting the interior security forces: creating a mechanism for a severe and swift reaction on attacks on officials," the government statement reads.

Now the violence against law enforcement officers will be considered a special crime and lead to more severe punishment, with limited possibility for softening such sentences.

"A refusal to obey [an order] that leads to a murder or a serious injury will be severely punished," the statement adds.

Also, starting July 1 the government will create a response center for investigating crimes against law enforcement officers.

Last week, a police officer was killed when criminals opened fire on officers conducting an anti-narcotics operation in Avignon.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Prime Minister Police Lead July Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

22 minutes ago

Bulgaria president dissolves parliament, sets July ..

1 minute ago

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August ..

1 minute ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

1 minute ago

Chinese mainland's population grew to 1.412 billio ..

1 minute ago

GB Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.