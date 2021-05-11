France Toughens Punishment for Police Attackers - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a raft of measures to toughen punishment for those attacking police officers in the wake of an increase in deadly attacks on police officers across the country.

Late on Monday, the French prime minister, joined by the interior and justice ministers, held a meeting with police unions in the wake of the police killing in Avignon.

"These measures are primarily related to protecting the interior security forces: creating a mechanism for a severe and swift reaction on attacks on officials," the government statement reads.

Now the violence against law enforcement officers will be considered a special crime and lead to more severe punishment, with limited possibility for softening such sentences.

"A refusal to obey [an order] that leads to a murder or a serious injury will be severely punished," the statement adds.

Also, starting July 1 the government will create a response center for investigating crimes against law enforcement officers.

Last week, a police officer was killed when criminals opened fire on officers conducting an anti-narcotics operation in Avignon.