France Toughens Punishment for Police Attackers - Government

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced a raft of measures to toughen punishment for those attacking police officers in the wake of an increase in deadly attacks on police officers across the country.

Late on Monday, the French prime minister, joined by the interior and justice ministers, held a meeting with police unions in the wake of the police killing in Avignon.

"These measures are primarily related to protecting the interior security forces: creating a mechanism for a severe and swift reaction on attacks on officials," the government statement reads.

Now the violence against law enforcement officers will be considered a special crime and lead to more severe punishment, with limited possibility for softening such sentences.

"A refusal to obey [an order] that leads to a murder or a serious injury will be severely punished," the statement adds.

Also, starting July 1 the government will create a response center for investigating crimes against law enforcement officers.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, in turn, clarified on Tuesday that the minimum prison term for crimes against security officials will be the same as for those committing terrorist-related crimes � 30 years � instead of previously fixed 22 years.

"Life sentence is given for such crimes [against a policeman or gendarme]. And previously, 22 years � this was the minimum mandatory term for serving a sentence. Now, as the prime minister announced the day before, this term will increase from 22 to 30 years. Thus, those who committed a crime against a policeman or gendarme will be punished as terrorists � 30 years in prison," Darmanin told the RTL radio broadcaster.

In France, life-sentenced prisoners can be released after serving 18 years in prison. For repeat offenders, this period is 22 years.

Last week, a police officer was killed when criminals opened fire on officers conducting an anti-narcotics operation in Avignon.