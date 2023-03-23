UrduPoint.com

France Training Ukrainian Pilots To Dodge Air Defenses - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 07:50 PM

A French defense ministry spokesperson denied on Thursday media reports that alleged France was teaching Ukrainians to fly its jets, saying the drills were limited to dodging enemy air defenses and survival in hostile terrain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A French defense ministry spokesperson denied on Thursday media reports that alleged France was teaching Ukrainians to fly its jets, saying the drills were limited to dodging enemy air defenses and survival in hostile terrain.

Le Figaro daily reported Wednesday that the French armed forces were teaching Ukrainians to fly Dassault's Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Some 30 pilots have done six weeks of drilling at Mont-de-Marsan and Nancy air bases using retired planes, it said.

"We are training Ukrainian crews in France, notably with regard to land-to-air defenses and survival in case their aircraft is downed... We are not training Ukrainian airmen in the art of piloting or use of weapons systems," Yann Gravethe was quoted as saying at a news briefing by L'Express.

The spokesman said that 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers were receiving training in France. The French government has also pledged to train 600 Ukrainian military men per month in Poland under the EU training mission.

