France, UK Agree To Support Ukraine, Stand Up To China Challenges - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna have held talks in Paris, agreeing to continue supporting Kiev and to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"They underlined their determination to provide Ukraine with the political, military, humanitarian and economic support it needed to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and to enhance its resilience for the coming winter and beyond," Cleverly and Colonna said in a joint statement on Friday.

According to the release, during the Friday talks, the ministers also discussed illegal migration, climate change and energy issues.

"The Ministers committed to strengthening cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and coordinate responses to the systemic challenges posed by an increasingly assertive China, while remaining ready to work with China on global challenges such as climate change," the joint statement, released by the UK government, says.

According to the statement, France and the UK plan to press China with regard to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Cleverly and Colonna also talked about Iran and condemned its support for Russia and its operation in Ukraine, the British government said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

