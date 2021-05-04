France, UK Discuss Sahel, Climate Change on G7 Sidelines in London

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including in Sahel and climate change, the French embassy in London said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, on Tuesday to discuss the bilateral cooperation, including in Sahel and climate change, the French embassy in London said.

The French and UK top diplomats met on the sidelines of Lonodn-hosted G7 ministerial summit, set to run from Monday to Wednesday.

"They discussed the French-UK bilateral relationship, their commitment to fighting climate change & their cooperation in #Sahel," the embassy said on Twitter.

In addition to G7 ministers, the summit is attended by representatives of Australia, India, South Africa, South Korea, and the United States, as well as Brunei in its capacity as ASEAN chair country.

The G7 ministerial meeting forestalls the top-level summit in June.