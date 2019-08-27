France, UK, Germany Ask UNSC To Discuss North Korea's Latest Missile Launches - Source
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The French, German and UK missions to the UN requested that North Korea's recent missile launches be discussed during a closed Security Council meeting that is scheduled for Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Sputnik.
"France, Germany and the UK jointly asked for the discussion of the DPRK [North Korea] latest missile launches in the closed setting.
The discussion is scheduled for tomorrow," the source said on Monday.
On Saturday morning, North Korea made two launches of presumably short-range ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. These marked the first launches after the completion of US-South Korean joint trainings, which took place on August 5-20 and drew sharp criticism from North Korea.
US President Donald Trump said North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un had promised to halt the launches after the US-South Korean training exercises were over.